Codiak BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CDAK) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 12th

Codiak BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CDAK) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Codiak BioSciences had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $82,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of Codiak BioSciences’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CDAK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CDAK stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

