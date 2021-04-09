Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

