Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 507.62 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.60.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

