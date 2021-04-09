Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 820.50 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 507.62 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 741.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.60.
About Clinigen Group
