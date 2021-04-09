Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Lifted by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 937,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,150 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 2.6% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.92. 209,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,069,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.