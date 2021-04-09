CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 11,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,193,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 5.37.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.