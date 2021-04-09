CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 8.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $20.92. Approximately 11,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,193,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 5.37.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CleanSpark by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
