Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,249. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

