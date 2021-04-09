Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 565.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $89.42 on Friday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

