Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:C traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 263,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266,492. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.