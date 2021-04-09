Citigroup Inc. Has $56,000 Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 565.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SecureWorks by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $13.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

