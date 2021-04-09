Citigroup Inc. Has $49,000 Stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

