Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,063 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 275.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $48.23 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $376.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $381,895.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

