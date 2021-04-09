Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 301.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

