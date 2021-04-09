Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 319.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SELB. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.28 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $480.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.