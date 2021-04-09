Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Insider Acquires £29,000 in Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) insider Ian Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Friday. Circassia Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.29.

About Circassia Group

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

