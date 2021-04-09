Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $24.84 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $897.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.