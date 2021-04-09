Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,473,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,044 shares of company stock valued at $36,561,890 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $122.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

