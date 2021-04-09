Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $476.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.