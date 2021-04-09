Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,293,000 after buying an additional 1,470,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Leidos by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,006,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

