Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,978,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gartner by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $186.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.56 and a 1-year high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

