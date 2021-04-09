Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $10,118,958. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

