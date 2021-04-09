Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 385,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,366.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.51 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

