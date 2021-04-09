Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSSE. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of CSSE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

