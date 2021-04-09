CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. CHF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Equities analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.