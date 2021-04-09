Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $21.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $61.82. 50,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

