Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,601 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

ORCL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,387. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.