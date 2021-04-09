Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.43. The company had a trading volume of 166,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,449,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $474.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

