Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.