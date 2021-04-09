Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,527 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,317.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

