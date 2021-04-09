Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.79 Million Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $17,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,572,000 after acquiring an additional 160,901 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 192,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 28,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

