Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $17.26 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,546.23 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

BHE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.