Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Xencor worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000.

Shares of XNCR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

