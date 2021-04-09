Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 97,054 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 187,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,070,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 566,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $6,686,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,943,890 shares of company stock valued at $138,953,044. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

