Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $254.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL stock opened at $305.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.25. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $307.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,096,153.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.