Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $72,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Change Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 6,072,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,248,000 after acquiring an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,021,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,296,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $59,956,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

