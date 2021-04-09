Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Raised to $7.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

