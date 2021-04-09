Chad M. Cohen Sells 10,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADPT stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,389. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,159,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

