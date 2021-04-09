Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of GME opened at $170.26 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

