Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,225 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $253.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.09 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

