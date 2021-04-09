Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after buying an additional 104,440 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL opened at $305.20 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $307.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

