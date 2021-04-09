Cetera Investment Advisers Has $484,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

