Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

NYSE:ACM opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. AECOM has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $67.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

