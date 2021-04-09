Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases Shares of 3,704 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,245,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after buying an additional 1,120,055 shares during the last quarter.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

