Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

