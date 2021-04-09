Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $15,204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $12.42 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

