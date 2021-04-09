Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $65,000 in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 710.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

WWR opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $174.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

