Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,818,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,517,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.