Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 3,390 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 575,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,964,000 after acquiring an additional 422,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

CBRE opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.