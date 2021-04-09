Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,508 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $8,674,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,029,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,686 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

