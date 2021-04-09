Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 1,130 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $636.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

