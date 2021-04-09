Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £14,432.55 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

On Monday, March 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 186 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £100.44 ($131.23).

On Monday, February 1st, Kate Ringrose acquired 191 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,932 ($129.76).

LON CNA opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.03. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.46 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.86.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

