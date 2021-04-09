Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £14,432.55 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 1st, Kate Ringrose purchased 186 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £100.44 ($131.23).
- On Monday, February 1st, Kate Ringrose acquired 191 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 9,932 ($129.76).
LON CNA opened at GBX 56.60 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.03. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 57.46 ($0.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.86.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
